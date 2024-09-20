BANDAI-NAMCO And CyberConnect2 announce the imminent arrival of NARUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM on iOS and Android devices. This new version of the title will be available starting from next September 25th at the price of €9.99. Among the new features of the mobile version we find the function of self rescuethe ability to quickly retry missions via the “Retry” buttonimproved controls and a revamped interface to better suit mobile devices. The game however will not feature online functionalityit will therefore not be possible to challenge other players in combat.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

NARUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM – Mobile Trailer

Source: BANDAI-NAMCO away Gematsu