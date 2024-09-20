Misano brings with it sweet memories, Marc Marquez can say that loudly, having scored his second consecutive victory on the Ducati just two weeks ago. Yes, the conditions were unusual, but this weekend, where MotoGP returned to the track dedicated to Marco Simoncelli for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, started just as we left off. After pouring rain, the treacherous track conditions were a great success for the Gresini rider, who set the fastest time in the first session.

The track then gradually dried out, not only reaching ideal conditions, but also allowing him to go under the track record (set only two weeks ago). Only three tenths separated Marquez from the top, and the third fastest time allowed him to earn direct access to Q2. A significant achievement for the eight-time world champion, who seems increasingly at ease with the Desmosedici GP23. “I freed myself from the first tests in the wet (just a few laps at the end),” Marc said on Thursday at Misano. “I felt good, I had good sensations, but there are two riders, both Pecco and Martin, who were very, very fast on the track today and set the bar very high, in the afternoon, they were already under the fastest lap of the race, and tomorrow they will go even faster.”

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

According to the Gresini rider, in normal conditions the riders to beat are still the two contenders and big favourites for the title. Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia are showing that they have an edge over their rivals: “If the race were this afternoon it would be suicide, it would be a mistake to try to go faster than them, so we have to continue working to see how the track evolves and we can be a little closer”. However, could their rivalry give Marc an advantage? The Gresini rider rules out this possibility: “It doesn’t benefit me because the war raises the level, if there isn’t so much battle you’re a little more relaxed and between the two of them they raise the level more and squeeze out their potential more, which is positive for the category”.

To compete for victories with Bagnaia and Martin, Marquez must continue to work and strengthen his weak points. To do so, he must sacrifice something during the race weekends, which are condensed and full of commitments. Thus, the rider from Cervera has decided to sacrifice the Safety Commission, preferring to focus on his body: “I should be there (in Safety Commission, ed.) now and I’m not, I don’t go back, I go to the ones I can,” he said, and we asked him why he stopped going. “Because I need more time for the maintenance of my body. I changed my work methods a little to try to get good results on the weekend, I don’t go to be able to take care of my body.”