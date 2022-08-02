Due to the popularity that anime has taken globally, the video on demand service of hbo max continues to add series to its catalog and recently announced the addition of Naruto in Mexico.

In this case we refer to the original anime, not to naruto shippuden which is also very popular. In total there are 52 episodes that arrive on this platform, which include both the first and second seasons.

But there is something special about the episodes of Naruto who arrived at hbo max. To begin with, they are in high definition, so this series of Studio Pierrot It will stand out on most of today’s televisions, without losing the 4:3 format.

Font: Studio Pierrot.

This is to avoid any distortion and loss of detail. But there is something else for which the more than fifty episodes of the young man’s adventures stand out. Uzumaki.

It’s that they don’t have… censorship. What happens is that they are not the ones that in the past transmitted the channel of cartoon Network. Because it was focused on children, they have some editions. They are distributed by VIZ Average that you can see the videos in this note.

Besides HBO Max, where can I watch the Naruto anime?

If they don’t have hbo max no need to worry as there are other ways to see Naruto legally. It is an anime that has wide distribution and is available through specialized services such as Crunchyroll.

Likewise, in other more general cases, such as the case of Netflix, pluto tv either Amazon Prime Video (not in all regions). In the case of cable and satellite television, it can be enjoyed by Warner Channel.

Font: Studio Pierrot.

Going back to talking about the anime broadcast on hbo max although the episodes are from the uncensored version of VIZ Average It has the original dubbing that generations of fans have liked so much.

It is to be imagined that after this first wave others will arrive. Not for nothing has more than 200 episodes, and there is still naruto shippuden. But first let’s see how things go from now on.

In addition to Naruto we have more anime information in EarthGamer.