Protection by nuclear power plants: This is apparently Russia’s current strategy in the Ukraine war. Soldiers are probably firing from behind the cover of the Zaporizhia reactors. All information in the news ticker.

August 2 update: 9:20 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south of the country, it is making further progress. The governor of the Black Sea region of Kherson announced on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have recaptured 53 towns since the Russian invasion began in February. On Monday, only the recapture of 44 places was initially confirmed. The Ukrainian territorial gains are mainly attributed to the heavy weapons supplied by the West. These include the US Himars multiple rocket launchers.

War in Ukraine: Shoigu announces – “Liberation” of Donetsk is going according to plan

Update from August 2, 1:24 p.m.: According to the Russian army, everything is going according to plan in eastern Ukraine. “After taking control of the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic will be liberated as planned,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, according to the Interfax agency.

At the beginning of July, Russia announced the conquest of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk – but since then it has only gained relatively little territory in neighboring Donetsk. Shoigu listed six towns in Donetsk that his troops are said to have last conquered.

Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defense of Russia. © Mikhail Metzel / Imago Images

Ukraine-News: Heavy fighting in Donetsk region

Update from Aug. 2, 11:58 am: Ukraine reports continued heavy fighting in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian General Staff said the fighting for the city of Bakhmut in the east of the country would continue. There had also been Russian advances eight kilometers further north, near Soledar. Russian attacks in several places south of Bakhmut, on the other hand, were largely repelled, it said. This information could not be independently verified.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reports a Russian attack north of the major city of Kherson on the border with neighboring Dnepropetrovsk region. For weeks, Ukraine has been nurturing hopes of launching a counter-offensive in this region to recapture the south.

According to Kiev sources, Russian artillery shelled Ukrainian positions along the entire front line. The Russian air force had also flown about four attacks on Ukrainian positions, it said.

Ukraine-News: Russian fleet weakened according to Great Britain

Update from August 2, 11:30 a.m.: There is unclear information as to whether Ukraine attacked the Russian headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean peninsula two days ago: Russia claims that there was a drone attack with five injured, Ukraine denies this and speaks of “deliberate provocation”.

In Britain’s view, however, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is in a weakened position. The reported Ukrainian attack on the headquarters is “the latest setback” for the fleet, the Ministry of Defense said in London, recalling the loss of the flagship “Moskva” in April.

Because of the alleged Ukrainian drone attack, Russia had canceled its “Navy Day” celebration in Crimea. The UK Ministry of Defense now comments: “Following reports of canceled parades, it is unlikely that the Black Sea Fleet will be able to hold high-profile public events alongside its wartime activities.”

First report: Russia is said to use Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as a protective shield: “They are hiding there”

Zaporizhia – nuclear power, no thanks? Nuclear power plants are currently playing a more important role in world politics. In Germany there are discussions about an extension of nuclear energy – and in Russia nuclear power plants are apparently used as a protective shield.

The US government was “deeply concerned” on Monday that Russia had seized several nuclear power plants there during the Ukraine war. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, there are credible reports that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the south of the country is being used as a kind of protective shield. The reactors have been under Russian control since March.

That would mean: Russian troops are shooting at Ukrainian forces from the vicinity of the nuclear power plant. They, in turn, could not shoot back because a nuclear catastrophe was imminent. Noisy Wall Street Journal tanks and multiple rocket launchers are stationed in and around the nuclear power plant. In addition, according to the operating company Enerhoatom, the Russian army is said to have brought 500 soldiers to the site.

Strictly guarded: a Russian soldier stands in front of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. It has been under Russian control since March. © IMAGO / SNA

The mayor of the nearby town of Nikopol, Oleksandr Sayuk, he said New York Times facing Russian soldiers: “They hide there so that they cannot be hit”. Sayuk further asked, “Why else would they be there? Using such an object as a shield is very dangerous.”

Nuclear power plants in Ukraine Over half of Ukraine’s electrical energy is generated from nuclear power. Four nuclear power plants are still in operation: Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Zaporizhia and southern Ukraine. The 1986 explosion of a power plant unit at the then Soviet Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine is considered the worst nuclear accident in history.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located directly on the Dnipro River near the town of Enerhodar, around 70 kilometers from Zaporizhia. It is the largest and most powerful nuclear power plant in Europe. In the region of southern Ukraine, Russian troops have recently made less progress. Is this why the head of the Kremlin is changing his strategy?

Nuclear power plants repeatedly play a role in the Ukraine war. Russian troops captured the Chernobyl nuclear ruins. There is no evidence of the capture of other nuclear power plants, but shots were recently reported in the Khmelnytskyi area. It is not known whether there is a connection to the reactor there. (as)