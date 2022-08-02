Crossovers between comic characters are quite common. In this way, during the past San Diego Comic-Con it was confirmed that Batman will join forces with Spawn in a new special. Although not much information was shared at the time, A recent update by Greg Capullo, in charge of illustrating this project, has finally given us a look at this crossover.

Through his social networks and various updates, Capullo shared a series of images that give us an idea of ​​the type of crossover that awaits us. Here we can see various enemies of Batman, such as Two-Face, Penguin, Joker, Poison Ivy, Killer Croc, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman. And if that was not enough, we’re also given a glimpse of the Dark Knight, Spawn, and a couple of action panels.

Spawn and Batman crossover is a unique 48-page special, which will be on sale next December 13, 2022. Regarding the story, we will be able to see our protagonists throughout their lives, starting as children, until their days as night watchmen and, although at the moment there is nothing official, Joker would be the main villain.

On related topics, Ben Affleck will return as Batman in another DCEU movie. Similarly, Keanu Reeves talks about taking on the role of this character.

Via: Greg Capullo