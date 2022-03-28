Ochaco Uraraka’s feelings were exposed? In Chapter 348 of My Hero Academiawe saw how Himiko Toga finally confessed her feelings to the world and to his favorite pair of heroes, Ochaco and Deku. However, few people noticed that Tsuyu saved Uraraka from doing the same thing.

In her reveal speech, Toga confirmed what she felt for both Deku and Uraraka was ‘love‘, although his way of demonstrating it is not the most conventional. She wanted to take the blood of one of them to ‘turn’ in what he loves.

During his attack on My Hero Academia 348, our villain and antagonist was completely devastated after both Deku and Ochaco rejected her feelings and ways of expressing her love. For this reason, she decided to step back into Uraraka’s skin once more to get revenge on her.

And, she was about to declare that Ochaco should know how she feels, since they fell in love with the same person. Fortunately, Tsuyu Usui appeared at the right time to prevent this confession.

My Hero Academia reaffirms Ochaco’s feelings

In chapter 349 of My Hero Academia it is confirmed that this was Tsuyu Asui’s intention when he says that ‘I couldn’t allow the secrets that a dear friend keeps to be revealed in such a way’. Obviously, he was referring to Deku knowing that Ochaco has a crush on him.

For this and other reasons, in My Hero Academia, the fight between Ochaco and Toga will surely have a very emotional ending. The young heroine may have to face all these feelings that she has been repressing for so long.

Follow the discussion on My Hero Academia and other topics in our Discord server. Or you can keep up to date with all the news through Google news. You can also stop by our YouTube channel to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: