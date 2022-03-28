Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Italy: elimination from the World Cup takes a serious loss in the national team

March 28, 2022
in Sports
Italy, eliminated

It is noted that one of the referring players made the decision.

The captain of the Italian team Giorgio Chiellini assured that the ‘azzurri’ team is “shattered” after losing to North Macedonia, which leaves them out of a World Cup for the second consecutive edition.

Against all odds, Macedonia beat the reigning European champions in a match dominated by the Italians and the one that an isolated action in discount unleashed despair at the Renzo Barbera Stadium in Palermo (Italy, south).

It goes?


“It is difficult to explain, there is a great disappointment, we are destroyed. We lacked scoring, but we were not presumptuous. Obviously we lacked something, we paid for the mistakes made since September,” a dejected Giorgio Chiellini told Rai1 at the end of the match.

I am proud of my teammates. We have to start over and I hope that Mancini (coach) stays, we need him,” he added.

As well. Chiellini, after the defeat, thought a lot about his sporting future. In Italy they point out that the defender will leave his country’s team, after the match against Argentina.

This commitment will be played at the Wembley stadium in London, where the champion of the European Championship and the Copa America will face each other.

