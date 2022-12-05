CR MURCIA. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 00:27



The Ministry of Culture promotes the creation of three literary contests linked to the Regional Library of Murcia (BRMU): BRMU Short Story, BRMU Graphic Novel and BRMU Poetry. With them it is intended to “promote an active attitude towards literature and promote the creative spirit among the citizens of the Region and the country as a whole.”

These contests are part of a multi-year plan for literary contests promoted by the BRMU, and, in this sense, a new subsidy line has been incorporated into the Strategic Subsidy Plan of the Ministry of Culture, led by Marcos Ortuño. According to the order collected on November 30 in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM), the prizes will consist of the economic endowment established in the respective order of the call based on the budget credits available for each year.

Likewise, the work may be published by the regional publisher Tres Fronteras, for which Francisco Giménez Gracia is responsible, unless the beneficiary opts for publication through another private publisher, without this implying a cost for the regional Administration. .

The prizes in the three categories that can be entered cannot be awarded to more than one work in the ‘ex aequo’ modality. The order with details of the call appeared on November 30



The works will be presented in Spanish and will be strictly unpublished. Works that have previously been awarded, recognized or selected in other calls, contests, festivals or similar events will not be accepted.

In addition, they will have to be headed by a title, they will be their own and original authorship and they will be signed with a pseudonym, not being able to include identification data of their author or author. The concession procedure will be carried out on a competitive bidding basis.

The works submitted to the competitions will be evaluated by a jury based on the criteria of creativity, originality and literary quality, the scale of which will be specified in the different corresponding calls for each of the three categories.

The prizes may not be awarded to more than one work in the ‘ex aequo’ modality. Without prejudice to the specific participation requirements that are detailed in the corresponding calls, in general the following will apply: each author or author may only present one work in each call, in no case will works written by more than one author or author be accepted. .

On the other hand, those who are listed by the jury as potential prize-winners in the report prior to the resolution proposal that specifies the result of the evaluation, must submit, upon request made for this purpose by the examining body, and provided that have not authorized the Administration to consult these points, certificates issued by the competent bodies that certify that they are up to date with their tax obligations before the General Administration of the State and the corresponding Autonomous Community and before the Social Security, in accordance with current regulations.

The body in charge of evaluating the works will be a jury made up, among others, of the head of the BRMU management, today in the hands of Juanjo Lara.

