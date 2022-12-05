Workers’ unions have recently emerged in the different business systems, associations that are formed when injustices are perceived on the part of the high command. This has recently happened with the studies in charge of some games of call of duty and now, ZeniMax Studiosare doing the same, specifically 300 employees who join Communications Workers of America.

The most curious thing is that the owners of ZeniMax, Microsofthave not opposed this decision, so they are free to join these unions.

This is what he mentioned Christopher SheltonPresident of C.W.A.:

We applaud Microsoft for remaining neutral during this process and letting workers decide for themselves if they want a union. The company is following through on the commitments it laid out in its labor principles earlier this year, while also sending a strong message to the video game industry: the right to freely and fairly elect union representation must be in the hands of workers. , not management.

They also created a twitter account dedicated to the rights of ZeniMaxThis is what they posted:

QA workers at ZeniMax are extremely passionate about our work and the games we make. Having a seat at the table will ensure we receive fair compensation for the work that we do. A union on the job will protect us and make sure our passion isn’t taken for granted. — ZeniMax Workers United – CWA (@ZeniMaxWorkers) December 5, 2022

According to C.W.A.who has also organized quality control workshops in Raven Softwarethe managers of ZeniMax received clear instructions Microsoft to remain neutral during the process that will involve four offices in Maryland Y Texas. After majority support, the union will apparently be recognized by Microsoft and it will become the biggest one so far.

It is worth commenting that those involved in the development of fallout 76 they had to deal with long periods of crisis and even health problems supposedly derived from the long periods of work. Through his union, called ZeniMax workers unitedthe group said it wants to address issues around scheduling, payment and liability.

Via: Kotaku

editor’s note: Undoubtedly, this type of unions will continue to emerge as long as injustices are present. So it is likely that more studies will be encouraged to raise their voices against practices such as crunching.