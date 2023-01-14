The leaders do not go beyond 4-4 in Pistoia. Olimpus Rome, derby ok and -4 from the top. Feldi Eboli, Avellino, Came Dosson and Pescara also did well
The first five enclosed in six points. 2023 and in particular the second round tell of a balanced and uncertain Serie A of futsal, apparently without a master. Napoli Futsal, after the internal collapse against L84, does not go beyond the equal in Pistoia, penultimate in the class. David Marin’s winter champions go down immediately but recover, are caught up and overtaken by Emanuele Fratini’s Oranges: De Luca scores the definitive 4-4, a draw that cannot be enough for the leaders.
THEY ALL WIN
The classification which has suddenly become shorter, where the first in the class is now also involved, is also deserved by the competitors of Napoli Futsal, all of whom scored on the first day of the return of the regular season. Olimpus Roma returned to success by winning the Ciampino derby with goals from Marcelinho and a semi-forward kick from Cutrignelli: Blues -4 from the top. Feldi Eboli, Sandro Abate Avellino and Came Dosson also rejoiced. Vice champions of Italy corsairs on the island: Selucio and Baroni tame the 360GG Monastir in Sestu. Irpinia wolves, in great shape, at the feet of an Alex who honors his nickname and plays the Devil at 4 against the precarious Petrarca, drawn 6-2. The Treviso surprise doubles Melilli bringing up the rear, not before going down 0-2: Japa Vieira opens and closes the Venetian poker, a 4-0 run that changes the face of the match. And also to Sylvio Rocha’s men’s classification. However, Pescara is also seven points off the top. Which beats the Italian champions of Italservice Pesaro for the third time in advance. Finally, a show in Nocera Inferiore: Real San Giuseppe goes on three times, is always caught up by Fortitudo Pomezia, who scores two goals in the 59th minute and takes the lead at the start of the second half. Andrés Santos makes everyone agree: it’s 4-4.
WOMEN’S SERIES
Finally, the anticipation of the sixteenth day of Serie A Puro Bio marks the redemption of the City of Falconara. The new European champions move on to Ariano Irpino, suffering a little in the first half, which however closed ahead 2-1. Pato Dal’Maz and Isa Pereira secure the result, it ends 4-2.
THE SUMMARY
These are the results of the first return day of the regular season of Serie A New Energy: Italservice Pesaro-Pescara 0-3, Meta Catania-L84 1-1, Ciampino Aniene-Olimpus 0-2, 360GG Monastir-Feldi Eboli 1-2, Nuova Comauto Pistoia-Naples Futsal 4-4, Sandro Abate Avellino-Petrarca 5-2, Real San Giuseppe-Fortitudo Pomezia 4-4, Came Dosson-City of Melilli 4-2.
THE RANKING
Napoli Futsal 38, Olimpus Roma 34, Sandro Abate, Feldi Eboli and Came Dosson 31, Futsal Pescara 30, L84 and Real San Giuseppe 27, Meta Catania 22, Fortitudo Pomezia 20, Italservice Pesaro and Ciampino Aniene 15, 360GG Monastir 13, Petrarca 12 , Nuova Comauto Pistoia 8*, City of Melilli 4. * one penalty point.
January 14th – 11.15pm
