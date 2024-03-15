In an entirely Nordic car world, where the shows are only held in Vicenza, Bologna, Turin, Milan or Novegro, great news arrives: from 12 to 14 April there will be the Napoli Racing Show which will liven up the Caracciolo seafront.

An important innovation that brings the passion for motorsport and cars in general to the south. And which as an absolute preview – the organizers promise – will reveal new models to the general public. The idea is not new but in fact it has never been implemented. Even the Ferrari World – before the dollars arrived from the Arab oilmen who forced the transfer to Abu Dhabi – had to be born in Campania because the initial project envisaged creating a meeting point for the entire enormous pool of enthusiasts from central and southern Italy .

Now, fortunately, someone is trying again. And it does so in the wake of history because it must be remembered that Naples was the scene of great car races, such as the Posillipo F1 grand prix. This “someone” is actually a very large working group. Another guarantee – hopefully – of success: there is the technical supervision of the municipality of Naples, the Automobile Club of Italy and Aci Sport. With the patronage of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the municipality of Naples, Aci, the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania, Anpal Servizi, the port system authority of the central Tyrrhenian Sea, the Industrial Union of Naples, the Casco azzurro motor club, ASL Naples 1 centre, Tennis club Naples and Coldiretti Campania.

We'll see what comes of it. For now we know that the cars will be on display in the outdoor spaces of the Napoli tennis club until 6pm when they will leave in procession to reveal the route of the circuit that will be set up on the Caracciolo seafront. Journalists will have the opportunity to board the supercars driven by the drivers who will take turns during the three days dedicated to engines. There will then be pursuit races, an elegance competition dedicated to historic cars, presentation of prototypes, drifting show, drone show and much more.

The seafront will be divided into two areas, a track area, with the circuit approximately 1,300 meters long, and an event village which will host the major car manufacturers and the most recent innovations in the motorsport sector. An extraordinary opportunity that brings the city of Naples back to the national elite of car racing.