Governor Artamonov announced the suppression of two drones in the Lipetsk region

Two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were suppressed in the Lipetsk region. Governor Igor Artamonov announced this in Telegram-channel.

“Two UAVs were suppressed by duty equipment in the Stanovlyansky district at a safe distance from residential buildings,” the governor said. He emphasized that no one was hurt and no damage was recorded.