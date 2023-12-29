Napoli Monza live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

NAPLES MONZA STREAMING TV – Today, Friday 29 December 2023, at 6.30 pm Napoli and Monza take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the 18th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Napoli Monza live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Napoli and Monza will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Napoli Monza kick-off is scheduled for 6.30 pm today, Friday 29 December 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH THE FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Napoli Monza on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Cajuste, Zielinski; Lindstrom, Simeon, Kvaratskhelia. All. Mazzarri

MONZA (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; D'Ambrosio, Caldirola, Izzo; Ciurria, Akpa-Akpro, Gagliardini, Kyriakopoulos; Pessina, Colpani; Dany Mota. All. Palladino

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A