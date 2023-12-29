As we reported recently, a rumor – by a known leaker – according to which the original God of War trilogy is coming to PS5 in remaster version. We have no official information regarding the matter and we don't know if it is true or false, but something happened that pushes fans to believe it could be true.

The YouTuber GameBreakerGod recently conducted a live stream dedicated to the God of War Ragnarok DLC, Valhalla, and had the opportunity to speak with two developers from Santa Monica Studio. The questions focused on the additional content and a follower asked the YouTuber why he didn't use the opportunity to ask the developers about the God of War trilogy in the PS5 version.

The answer was that Santa Monica Studio did not approve the application before the live stream. Fans therefore think that the company has deliberately avoided the question so as not to have to admit their existence or, better said, not have to falsely deny that they are in development or cut off the discussion with a “no comment” which would only seem more suspected.

Of course, there is always the possibility that Santa Monica Studio wanted to focus only on the real topic of the live broadcast, Valhalla. However, this does not stop fans from speculating on the matter.