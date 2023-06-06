On Aurelio De Laurentiis’ table there is not only the coaching question. There are several files, each contains the most suitable strategy for market operations. The closest topicality is enraptured by the Min-jae Kim affair, whose contract provides for a transfer clause that any club concerned will be able to exercise from July 1st to 15th next. The amount has been set at 50 million euros and Manchester United are interested in the South Korean defender, who should win. With Kim, Ndombelé (the redemption will not be exercised) who will return to Tottenham, Bereszynski (end of loan) who will return to Sampdoria and, finally, Lozano who could go to the Premier League are also on the landing list.

There are two of them: Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski. There are currently no offers for the Serie A top scorer. But with the conclusion of the championship it is conceivable that some admirers will come forward with Aurelio De Laurentiis. Who will only falter before a proposal that he himself defines as “indecent”. In practice, we will start from an evaluation that will be between 120 and 150 million euros, take it or leave it. The other is Piotr Zielinski, whose contract expires in June 2024. The Polish midfielder has already rejected the company’s proposals, ready for renewal, but for an amount lower than the 3.5 million he currently receives. The president does not intend to modify his proposal and the player is very attracted by the idea of ​​being able to return to play with Maurizio Sarri. With twenty million or so Lotito could take him to Lazio.