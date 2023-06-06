The eagles of america continue to explore the market in search of a new technical director to fill the bench for the Opening Tournament 2023 of the Liga MXafter the departure of Fernando Ortiz after the elimination in the semifinals of the previous tournament.

According to the report by the ESPN journalist, john sutcliffethe people of the capital have set their sights on a strategist who led in the last season of La Liga in Spain, who could eventually take the reins from azulcrema.

The communicator announced that this Tuesday the board of directors of America will have a new meeting with Emilio Azcarraga Jeanwhere you will be introduced to up to three new candidates, all with experience in Europe.

Although he did not mention a name, there was talk of paulo pezzolanoformer coach of Pachuca and current coach of Real Valladolid, a team he could not save from relegation, but Sutcliffe did not confirm that it was the Uruguayan strategist.

With a ‘similar’ profile to Pezzolano are the Argentine sebastian beccacecewho descended with Elche, in addition to Luis Garciadescended with RCD Espanyol, who would also be among the options for América.