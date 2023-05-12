Napoli-Spalletti, De Laurentiis accelerates

Naples and Spalletti: De Laurentiis is ready to relaunch and could offer a two-year contract to the coach from Certaldo who led the Neapolitan team to its historic third championship. In the next few hours there could be a meeting between the patron and the coach. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, “Spalletti has not made any official requests nor does he aspire to multi-year contracts (preferred by the club) but it is normal that he aspires to rise in the rankings of the highest paid coaches. Let’s say that a request for 4.5 million net would be in line with what is produced for this club, with which he finally managed to win a well-deserved championship. It is logical that De Laurentiis replies that he does not want to exceed the maximum ceiling that has been placed on wages: 3.5 million net. We will see the evolution, with the president who will try to shift certain figures from a reward perspective”

Napoli-Osimhen: PSG does not give up on the Nigerian attacker

And then there is the market front. There are many jewels of Naples that are coveted by the big Europeans. De Laurentiis does not want to resist all temptations on Osimhen and would like to renew the contract of the Nigerian centre-forward, top scorer in Serie A. The player Psg likes it very much and could separate from Neymar and Messi in the summer, making room for a top player in attack to join Mbappè. The Neapolitan club is backed by a two-year contract with no exit clauses. Translated: you have to negotiate with De Laurentiis to snatch Osimhen from Naples and only an impossible offer (like from 160 million upwards) could make the Italian champion club waver. However, it is also true that in the autumn it will be necessary to accelerate the renewal of the striker in order not to risk arriving next summer one year after the expiry of the contract.

Napoli-Kim, Manchester United ready for the transfer market. And also Guardiola…

Then watch out for Manchester United in strong pressure on Kim: the Red Devils are ready to invest the fifty million of the clause (and a summer ago he was paid 18 to Fenerbahce) to bring the 26-year-old Korean defender to Old Trafford, with a salary of 6 million net per season for the player (who is currently takes a couple) which in a few months made the Napoli fans forget Koulibaly. And also Manchester City which is monitoring the situation. Kim is doing well in the shadow of Vesuvius, the Italian champion club would be ready to renew his contract, but the onslaught of the English big names is strong…

