A serious infection, with disabling and often fatal results: meningococcal meningitis is one of the invasive bacterial diseases against which we must never let our guard down. The theme was at the center of the round table “Let’s take care of meningitis in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia – between best practices and the need for protection”promoted by Adnkronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of GSK.

Invasive bacterial diseases include all those infections that “invade” a normally sterile environment (such as cerebrospinal fluid or blood) with very serious and often fatal consequences, such as meningitis and sepsis. But the weapons to protect themselves are there.

“The most frequent bacterial meningitis in all age groups, except newborns, are pneumococcal meningitis, meningococcal meningitis and then there is meningitis caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B. There are vaccines for these three types of meningitis: there is the vaccine against Haemophilus influenzae type B which is done in the first year of life – explains Carlo Tascini, Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Udine Hospital – And then there is the pneumococcus vaccine which does not yet cover all serotypes. On the other hand, for all meningococcal serotypes we have different vaccines that are effective against the most frequent serotypes, ACWY and B, and therefore there is a wide vaccine offer for meningococcal which, in the categories at risk and in the ages at risk, is one very effective prophylaxis tool”.

Meningococcal meningitis is a serious, disabling, and often fatal, albeit rare, infection. 10% of patients die despite receiving adequate care. 10-20% of survivors may experience amputations, brain damage, hearing loss, learning disabilities. A risk which, although greater in young children, remains for life and particularly affects the most fragile people, such as the elderly or immunosuppressed subjects.

“In the context of prevention, we can use an important weapon which is given by the vaccinations that we administer from early childhood and therefore, consequently, the subjects come to be protected precisely in what is the period most at risk – comments Vincenzo Baldo, Full Professor of Hygiene at the University of Padua -. If we look at the epidemiology, the disease affects children, adolescents and the elderly more. In this context, we carry out an important action with a vaccination calendar that allows us to reach those who decide to get vaccinated. Then there are also subjects who are more fragile, for whom vaccination must be proposed because obviously the possibility of having serious complications in the event that the infection is contracted is reduced “.

During the meeting, focus on the experiences and best practices of the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions recorded a good trend of vaccination coverage against these pathologies. For children in the Veneto region the coverage (for the two vaccinations against meningococcal type B and type ACWY) is over 90%, while for adolescents the coverage exceeds 83-84%. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, on the other hand, it goes from 85% for children to 55% for adolescents. And there is no shortage of best practices to further expand coverage.

“Friuli Venezia Giulia has tried, during the vaccination sessions, to propose co-administration in such a way that the parent or the subject who is going to be vaccinated could benefit from the coverage of several vaccines in a single session – explains Cristina Zappetti, Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Referent for Infectious Diseases and Vaccinations -. In recent years, to protect fragile subjects and strengthen invitations to vaccinate, we have worked with specialists for the vaccination of adults and subjects at risk, including children, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and kidney failure patients, offering both direct vaccination option with the specialist and the possibility of booking the vaccination at the vaccination points. We have also worked with cardiologists, so in the letters of resignation there is attention not only to drug therapy but also to vaccination; and we have started a process with pharmacists because we believe there is a need, not only for users but also for healthcare professionals, to be informed about adverse events to vaccination which are a central issue for answering the doubts of both adults and parents. And with the latter in mind, we also collaborate with paediatricians because they are an important information reference point for parents”, concludes the expert.

Speaking of best practices and how to encourage vaccination among fragile subjects, Francesca Valent, Director of the Complex Operational Structure of Hygiene and Public Health of the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority of Udine recalls: “We have recently implemented a small work protocol with the nephrology and dialysis facility located in the small town of Cividale, a pilot experience which is however bearing good results. Here, for patients undergoing hemodialysis who go to the centre, we have a path in which the nephrologist offers the patient an information brochure prepared by us with the recommended vaccinations for this type of patient who is at particular risk of developing infections. The patient gives consent for us in the public health and hygiene service to prepare a personalized vaccination plan and to send this plan to the nephrologist who, when the patient goes to the hemodialysis session, begins to carry out the vaccinations. So the patient is followed up by his trusted clinician and also receives vaccinations, which we evaluate and recommend for him. Even for patients who do not undergo hemodialysis but who are still being treated at the center because they suffer from kidney failure – adds Valent – there is a dedicated path for which the nephrologist notifies us of the patients, we prepare the plan and the patient is to get vaccinated at the vaccination center enjoying an agenda dedicated to him”.

And the experience of the pandemic and the anti-Covid vaccination campaign have also left their mark.

“We are reflecting a lot on what the experience of the Covid vaccination campaign has been – observes Michele Tonon, Veneto Region Prevention Directorate – considering many elements both in terms of organization and offer. But an element on which I like to pay attention is that in addition to the age groups we must also consider all the people who have risk conditions, as we have seen for the Covid disease for which particular attention on the vaccination recommendation was placed in those had comorbidities and who had relevant pathologies that increased the risk of serious forms. And the same goes for many other vaccinations as well. For example for some invasive bacterial diseases such as those caused by meningococcus and pneumococcus. Particular recommendation therefore in adhering to the vaccination offer because when these conditions arise, the risk often increases and the vaccination offer is even more important “.