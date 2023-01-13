Jakob Bernoulli, the mathematician who theorized the law of large numbers, will forgive us. Because this time the principle of him will not be used with regard to the experimental average, but the extraordinarily effective performance of Napoli which finds the most adequate consideration in a series of statistics. Before the start of this round of the championship, Luciano Spalletti’s team was already the most prolific in Serie A. After the five goals scored against Juventus, this record is strongly confirmed: the goals are 44 in 17 days, an average of two and a half per game. A rhythm that in projection would mean 98 at the end of the championship, improving the Azzurri’s record of 94 from the 2016-17 season.

Another aspect that underlines the strength of Napoli is given by the number of victories with three or more goals difference. Considering Serie A and the Champions League, Spalletti’s team has crushed the opponent on a scoring level on nine occasions. This fate befell Verona, Monza, Liverpool, Rangers twice, then again Ajax, Cremonese, Sassuolo and Juventus. Therefore, what had hitherto been successful only in Europe has been repeated at high levels in Italy as well. It is not the first time that Juve have conceded five goals from Napoli. The first time was in the Coppa Italia in May 1978, a 5-0 in the name of Savoldi – author of four goals, the other is from Pin – which still represents the worst defeat inflicted by the Azzurri in the history of this match. The goleada materializes again at the Delle Alpi, in 1988, with Careca’s hat-trick that defeats the bianconeri in Turin by 3-5. Then, the 5-1 inflicted in the Italian Super Cup in 1990, when two goals from Silenzi and Careca (plus Crippa’s seal) earned Juve their first defeat with this trophy up for grabs.