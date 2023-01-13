Aston Villa has done itself an excellent service with a small victory at home against Leeds United. The team of the Spanish coach Unai Emery beat the formation of the American Jesse Marsch 2-1.
Pascal Struijk was substituted for the visitors in the 68th minute for the Austrian newscomer and former Ajax player Maximilian Wöber. Crysencio Summerville was not part of the Leeds United squad.
Villa is on 25 points after 19 matches, good for 11th place and well above the relegation zone. Leeds have to worry with 17 points from 18 matches.
Program Premier League (England)
Program La Liga (Spain)
Program Serie A (Italy)
Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
Standings
Statistics
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Aston #Villa #takes #big #step #survival #small #victory #Leeds #United
Leave a Reply