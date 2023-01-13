Aston Villa has done itself an excellent service with a small victory at home against Leeds United. The team of the Spanish coach Unai Emery beat the formation of the American Jesse Marsch 2-1.

Pascal Struijk was substituted for the visitors in the 68th minute for the Austrian newscomer and former Ajax player Maximilian Wöber. Crysencio Summerville was not part of the Leeds United squad.

Villa is on 25 points after 19 matches, good for 11th place and well above the relegation zone. Leeds have to worry with 17 points from 18 matches.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





