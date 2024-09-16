It’s almost touching to know that producer Naoki Yoshida asked PC players to Don’t make “offensive or inappropriate” mods for Final Fantasy 16 which will be available from tomorrow, September 17, 2024. We all know that he will not be satisfied (indeed, similar requests usually galvanize modders), but it cannot be said that he did not try.

Words to the wind

Yoshida’s request came in a recent interview with PC Gamer, in which director Hiroshi Takai was asked What mods would you like to see added to Final Fantasy 16?. Yoshida took the floor in his place and made his plea with extreme kindness.

He initially avoided making specific requests about the type of mod he’d like to see, then implored: “The only thing I will say is that ultimately we don’t want to see anything offensive or inappropriate, so please don’t make or install anything like that.”

Now, anyone familiar with the modding scene knows that “inappropriate” and “offensive” are two of the favorite themes of many authors, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Needless to say, as soon as the game is available, the competition to create nude or sexy mods of every type and for every character will begin. You only have to look at the ones made for Final Fantasy VII Remake to realize this, with Tifa, Aerith and Cloud himself having been dressed up in every possible way.

History will surely repeat itself with Final Fantasy 16, especially if it has any success after its PC launch. It remains to be seen which character will be the first to be stripped. Let’s take a bet.