Nantes-Juventus TV and streaming: where to watch the Bianconeri’s Europa League

Juventus in front of the crossroads Europa League: in or out? The 1-1 against the Nantes of the Allianz Stadium complicates the race to the round of 16 for the team of Max Allegri (even if it weighsincredible penalty denied to the bianconeri, here the moviola), but nothing is lost. Vlakhovic and his teammates will look for the qualifying pass in France on Thursday 23 February at 18.45, also trying to reverse a very negative European trend this year: only one win in the last nine games played (against Maccabi Haifa in Turin) and even missing the away success from September 2021 (3-0 against Malmoe). Nantes-Juventus where to see it: TV and streaming, a quick guide to follow the Bianconeri in the Europa League playoffs.

Nantes-Juventus on TV8? No direct free-to-air TV

Nantes-Juventus free to air on TV8? Nothing to do, live TV is not scheduled for this Europa League match of the Juventus team.

Nantes-Juventus where to see it: TV on Sky and Dazn

Nantes-Juventus in TV will go into live on Sky Sports from 6.45pm (to be precise on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 253) and on Dazn (you can download the app and watch it on smart tv).

Dusan Vlahovic (Lapresse)



Nantes-Juventus streaming, where to see Juve in the Europa League

Nantes vs Juventus live streaming will go live from 18.45 on Thursday 23 February on SkyGo, Now And Dazn.

Nantes-Juventus commentary by Sky and Dazn

Nantes-Juventus will be told about Dazn from the commentary of Pierluigi Pardo with technical commentary by Andrea Stramaccioni. Sky instead he lines up the pair formed by Federico Zancan And Giancarlo Morocco.

Nantes-Juventus probable formations

Frederick Church he has been training partially in the group in the past few hours and aims to be called up by Merry (who could take him to the bench and insert him in the running game to split the game), in front Kostic And Of Maria they will be in support of Vlakhovic.

NANTES (5-4-1): Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Zeze, Traore; Blas, Chirivella, Sissoko, Simon; Guessand. Herd Kombouaré

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; DiMaria, Vlahovic. Merry Herds

