Google Chrome is one of the most loved and used search engines by users, established for years now and as you well know made by the big G. The company is constantly committed to providing the best experience for its users and today we are here to talk to you about the latest update that for sure it will make you happy!

Google Chrome: here comes the new update!

Google Chrome has just released its new version of Chrome 110 for Windows, Mac and Linus. Regardless of your device, you will therefore be able to take advantage of two very interesting new functions that had already been added previously for mobile devices: we are talking about Memory Saver and Energy Saver.

Obviously, as you can imagine from the name, the goal of the two functions is to solve the problem of use excessive resources, including storage space and power consumption. After all, Google Chrome has never been the best browser in this respect and this update will certainly improve the experience of many users.

If you’re curious to understand how the new features work, Memory Saver optimizes the use of resources by giving priority to active tabs and applications, while inactive ones fall into the background. Energy Saver will deactivate instead visual effects such as smooth scrolling and animations, and the video frame rate will be reduced. In short, an interesting update that we are very happy to test by hand!