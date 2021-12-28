The rthe January resolution. The month that the Cagliari is preparing to live, with many operations in sight and the farewell, already decided, of many big names in Walter Mazzarri’s squad. Two above all: Diego Godin and Martin Caceres, who have already left Sardinia and Italy and are ready to leave abroad. For two Uruguayans who in fact were cut yourself from the club of president Tommaso Giulini, there is one that the Sardinians do not want to give: Nahitan Nandez, which for several months pushes to be sold in the next market and on which there is the strong interest ofInter, but also of the Tottenham by Antonio Conte. There is a 36 million euro clause in your contract, but the price in this situation can go down …