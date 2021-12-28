Federico church is the protagonist of a long interview with Republic. These are some extracts:

HOLIDAYS – “I’m training at Continassa! I have to recover from an injury, I decided not to go on vacation. I want to be 100% for 2022. I have a great relationship, also of friendship, with Leo and Giorgio.”

NEW YEAR – “We have to think game after game, as the coach rightly said. I’m back on the 30th with the team, I had the misfortune to get hurt, but now we have to do a great 2022. Because Juve’s idea is always to win every game. Lack of continuity? I think it’s due to two years in which different coaches came with different ideas. Now, however, we’re all rowing on the same side, and we’re thinking game after game. It’s the only way. “

WIN – “I came here with the mentality of winning any competition. Now we are aiming for the Super Cup against Inter, then for the Italian Cup. For the championship, we will see. And we are in the knockout stages of the Champions League: there is everything to write”

INTER – “They are doing something very great, they are fine and have continuity. We have to stay there and wait for missteps from those in front of us. But first of all we have to think about ourselves”

THE BUDGET – “More than positive. But I’m only thinking about 2022 and the next match. I want to win with Juve and bring them back to the top”

LOCATION IN THE FIELD – “I’m a winger. I always play where the coach wants, like against Chelsea to take advantage of space. But, as I demonstrated at the European Championship and with Juve, I’m a winger. Right or left”

THE IDOLS – “Kaka. Del Piero. But then I was lucky enough to spend a year with one of the greatest champions in football history: Cristiano Ronaldo. See him live, his dedication, his mental strength, being decisive and present in every situation … he has been a constant inspiration for me. Cristiano is on a planet of his own. It was exciting to work with him and see what he does to be so strong “

NATIONAL – “What is the secret? Two. The enthusiasm of Mr. Mancini and the group: always playing for his team mate, being a team until the end. As in the knockout phase and in the final after the English goal. always great expectation of new victories. What the European Championships gave us, perhaps this qualification for the World Cup has taken away from us: we have not taken advantage of the opportunities. But in the play-offs we will return to the team we were. We are absolutely not satisfied. We will prove that Euro2020 is not it was an episode but part of a winning path ”