Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It has already been released a few weeks ago, with divided reviews that can place the film among one of the most outstanding of Marvel. And without a doubt, the one who gave him great identity was the character of Namorthe same that showed his background on the tape, and it is that apparently having his solo film could be complicated.

The situation around the character goes to the era before Marvel Studios/pre-Disney of making movies, before the studio optimized and controlled intellectual property. Before Marvel Studios did Hombre de Hierro as its own independently produced film, the company was in the habit of licensing or selling the rights to characters to other studios, Namor He is one of those characters.

That doesn’t mean that Namor He cannot continue to appear in more movies, only that he cannot be put as a protagonist, but as a supporting character for the Avengers, among others. And it is that as with Hulk, Universal Studios owns the rights to Namor in the cinema, so only non-intrusive appearances can be made.

At this time, there are still important characters who Disney does not have, this despite having bought the company itself Marvel and also studies like FOX. So these special permissions must be used to be able to use them in a not-so-important way. Although there is talk of adapting planet hulkso it is a mystery to know what they have in their hands.

Via: The Wrap

editor’s note: Wakanda Forever is a pretty funny movie, and Namor made it great. It would be interesting to have his own movie, but it looks like that’s far from real for now.