Rally car racing | New information about Craig Breen’s funeral – the Hyundai team will soon have to make a painful decision

New information was received about the funeral of late rally driver Craig Breen. Hyundai will have to decide soon whether the team will compete in Croatia.

Last of the Irish rally driver who died in a tragic accident on Thursday by Craig Breen the funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 18, says Dirtfish.

According to Dirtfish, Breen’s funeral organized in Ireland will be filmed on the internet. The memorial service begins at one in the afternoon at the Church of the Sacred Heart.

Colleagues, competitors and friends of Breen, who has died aged 33, from around the world paid their respects at the late rally driver’s family in Waterford on Sunday and Monday.

Drivers competing this coming weekend will likely show their appreciation for Breen by wearing black armbands at the race venue.

Breen raced in the Hyundai team, which has to make a big decision in the near future. The team is considering withdrawing from the Croatian World Rally Championship next weekend (April 21-23).

Finn Esapekka Lappi overtakes Hyundai in the World Rally Championship.

Lappi said on Friday To Ylethat decisions should be made quickly, but did not know how to assess schedules more precisely.

Lappi himself stated that he was fit to drive. According to him, money also certainly affects decision-making.

“If it’s purely about money, then the rally will be driven by force. If you think about humanity, it’s a different story,” he reflected to Yle.

“Everyone knows that, unfortunately, in many cases, money is the deciding factor.”