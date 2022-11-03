Political scientist Kortunov linked the change in Scholz’s position towards Russia with the state of affairs at the front

The position of the German authorities in relation to Russia has really changed. However, a radical change in course should not be expected, says Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian Council on International Affairs. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named the reason for the change in Berlin’s attitude towards Moscow.

The approach of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Russia is based on the position of the entire ruling elite of the country, the political scientist believes.

“It seems to me that it is not necessary to speak of any fundamental reversals of the chancellor or it is premature to speak. There is a position of the ruling coalition, there are positions of the German society, there are obligations to the allies, so we will not see any significant changes in the near future,” he said.

Perhaps now the German chancellor has more desire to look for some common ground with Russia, as the conflict is dragging on, says Andrey Kortunov.

Probably, the hopes that Ukraine could win a quick victory did not come true. Russia is on the path of escalation, and this creates a certain nervousness, including in Berlin Andrey Kortunovpolitical scientist

“I admit that tactical shifts in Scholz’s position are possible. It is likely that he would like to resume some kind of contacts aimed at reaching agreements. At the same time, we understand that the main role in such attempts will be played not by the Europeans, but by the Americans, since now the idea of ​​the European Union’s strategic autonomy from the United States has clearly receded into the background. They don’t talk about it, I think it’s not necessary to expect this in the near future, ”concluded the political scientist.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had changed his attitude towards Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to the head of Turkey, just a month ago, Scholz had a completely different attitude towards Russia. However, now the German politician believes that it is necessary to find a common language with the Russian president.