This is the question that, for months, everyone has been asking: are sanctions against Russia working? It all depends, as always, on the objectives that politics sets itself: to bring down Putin? Force him to negotiate peace? Stop him from wiping Ukraine off the map? Whatever the answer, the only certainty is in the numbers. The measures taken by the West against the Kremlin after the invasion certainly had an effect on the Russian economy, but it may not be what you intended.

The IMF has had to repeatedly revise its forecasts for the Russian economy in 2022, which will ultimately fall far less than initially estimated. In April, the organization led by Kristalina Georgieva predicted an 8.5% decline in Russia’s GDP, an estimate revised to -3.4% in October. Not only that: since March, as an analysis by The Observatory of Economic Complexity shows for the New York Times, the value of Russian exports has even grown, even in countries that have taken an active role in opposing Putin.

This mainly depends on the structure of Russian exports, which have always been aimed at the mining sector. Indeed, Moscow remains one of the world’s most important producers of oil, gas and other raw materials. Over the past nine months, many countries have found it incredibly difficult to live without products imported from Russia, and at the same time, high prices on the energy market have made up for the Kremlin’s lost revenue due to sanctions. If the US no longer buys Russian oil, Europe’s dependence on Putin’s gas is also waning. Yet, precisely because of interdependence with Moscow and high inflation, Brussels has moved much slower than Washington.

For example, the EU stopped importing coal from Russia only in August. The ban on the import of Russian oil by sea will begin only in December, while the ban on importing all kinds of petroleum products from Moscow will begin in February 2023. Despite everything, according to an analysis by the Kpler company, in September 29% of Russian oil exports were still directed to EU countries, a figure in sharp decline compared to 55% in 2019 but still relevant for Moscow’s coffers, especially at current prices. But the Kremlin doesn’t just have hydrocarbons to leverage.

Who earns it

Indeed, Russia continues to be one of the main exporters of other essential raw materials, from fertilizers to agricultural products, from diamonds to rare metals. International car manufacturers depend on Russia to produce catalytic converters, also made with palladium, of which the country is responsible for 40% of world production. Moscow also exports 60% of the asbestos produced globally and still used in many countries (banned only in the EU and Australia). French nuclear power plants still cannot do without Russian uranium, while Belgium is not giving up on the diamond trade with the Kremlin.

The eight sanctions packages approved by the EU since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have affected over 1,200 individuals, more than 150 companies, banned the trade of almost a thousand Russian products and cut exports by a third. and two thirds of imports from Moscow. Yet they still provide many exemptions, which favor Moscow and beyond.

It is not surprising that since March the trade between Russia and China has reached 15 billion dollars, marking a + 64% compared to February. Chinese imports from Moscow alone grew by 98%. Turkey and India also took advantage of the situation: Ankara’s imports from Russia since the beginning of the war have increased by 213%, bringing trade with Moscow to over 6.2 billion dollars.

Figures more contained in absolute terms for Delhi, whose trade with Russia does not exceed 3.3 billion dollars, but much more surprising if we look at the percentages. Indian imports from Moscow in fact grew by 430% compared to before the war. All this, however, also concerns countries that have sided with Ukraine, primarily Germany.

While total trade between Berlin and Moscow has fallen by 3% since the invasion began, to $ 4.8 billion, German imports from Russia in the same period grew by 38%. Even better did the Netherlands, whose imports from Russia have increased 74% since March, bringing total trade to $ 2 billion, up 32% since the invasion. And neighboring Belgium is no less: here too imports from Moscow have increased by 130% since March, bringing total trade to 1.4 billion dollars (+ 81% since the invasion). Similar percentages for Spain, whose imports from Russia have increased by 112% since the start of the war, increasing total trade by 57% to $ 739 million. At this point the question is not whether the sanctions work, but for whom.