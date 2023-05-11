“Renaissance insurance”: the main fear of summer residents called a sudden fire in the house

Russian summer residents called a sudden fire in the house their main fear. Experts of the Renaissance Insurance group came to such conclusions in their study, the material is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The company’s survey involved 1.2 thousand Russians aged 18 and over, living in cities with a million population. A fire in a dacha was considered their main fear by 72 percent of them. At the same time, 25 percent noted that they fear the appearance of noisy companies and inadequate neighbors nearby. Theft of garden equipment (24 percent) and the destruction of pipes due to frozen water (16 percent) were also cited as fears.

Summer residents also spoke about ways to protect the site. 35 percent of respondents noted that they put bars on the windows and erect a high fence. At the same time, 20 percent will count on an alarm at a critical moment, and nine percent use video surveillance cameras over the site.

Earlier, in the framework of a survey of the Avito Services service, Russians called the presence of a barbecue area the main sign of giving a dream. Some said that the dacha must have a bath or sauna. Also needed was the opportunity to set up a garden on the site.