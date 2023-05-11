Thursday, May 11, 2023, 10:04



More than 5,000 students and teachers from educational centers in the Region are attending the talks ‘The prosecutor with you’ this course, a program developed by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Public Ministry. The objective is to publicize the functions of the figure of the prosecutor as responsible for the defense of the rights of all citizens, including minors. The head of Education, Víctor Marín, visited the Nuestra Señora de los Dolores center in Dolores de Pacheco yesterday, where the superior prosecutor, José Luis Díaz Manzanera, offered the last talk of this course.