AP: Missile that fell in Poland was fired from Ukraine to shoot down Russian missile

The missile that fell on the territory of Poland was fired from the territory of Ukraine to shoot down a Russian missile. Rocket launch site called Associated Press (AP), citing US officials.

“Initial data indicate that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile,” the agency said. It is noted that three AP interlocutors spoke on this issue on condition of anonymity.

On November 15, radio station ZET reported an explosion near the village of Przewoduv near the border with Ukraine, which was allegedly the result of two rockets falling into a grain dryer. Two people died. The Polish authorities called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council and raised the level of combat readiness of some military units.