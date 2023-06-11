WSJ: Investigation of sabotage at Nord Stream will complicate relations within NATO

An investigation into sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines could increase tensions within NATO and further complicate relations between Germany and Poland. About it writes Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, German and Polish officials said that the Polish authorities were kept in the dark about the investigation into the Andromeda yacht, which was allegedly used to deliver explosives to pipelines.

It is noted that the ship was first talked about in October on a tip from Western intelligence. Information about the yacht came from an unnamed person in Ukraine who collected data on behalf of a small European country. “The investigation could increase tensions in the ranks of NATO, which will further complicate relations between Germany and Poland,” the newspaper notes.

Earlier, Russia assessed information about Poland’s involvement in undermining the Nord Streams.