Shakira is in the media eye of the international press. In recent months, the Colombian singer has been romantically linked to different male figures. Among them, the racing driver Lewis Hamilton, with whom, recently, the interpreter was seen having dinner in Barcelona. Although this might seem like a simple meeting of friends, an image was leaked in which the artist sits next to the athlete and he places her hand on her waist. This undoubtedly sparked rumors of a possible Romance.

Are Shakira and Lewis Hamilton in a relationship?

People magazine has confirmed the romance between Shakira and lewis hamiltonbut not the protagonists. “They are spending time together and in the stage of getting to know each other (…). It’s (a romance) fun and flirty.”pointed out the prestigious media, which spoke with people close to the interpreter from Barranquilla.

It should be noted that the aforementioned most important media outlet in the United States has made it clear that it tried to communicate with the representatives of the athlete and the Colombian artist, respectively; however, they did not receive a response in which they affirmed or ruled out what was said by the sources.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were photographed together having dinner at a restaurant in Barcelona that sparked rumors of a romance. Photo: Twitter

How many ‘dates’ did Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have?

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have been caught together on more than one occasion. The first time was at the beginning of May, when the Colombian artist was photographed with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

These encounters continued and they were observed, for the second time, enjoying a ride on a luxurious yacht in Miami, Florida. In those snapshots, the British pilot is seen taking the interpreter of “La loba” by the hand to help her get into the boat.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton on their second date. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

And, for the third time, they have been seen united in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Shakira came to support hamilton, who participated in this event held in Barcelona.