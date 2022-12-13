“Tender to Yourself” and “1984” became the best-selling books in 2022

Named the best-selling e-books and audiobooks in 2022. About it informs RBC with reference to the materials of the rating of the LitRes service.

Olga Primachenko’s “Tender to Yourself” took first place (more than 74 thousand copies sold), and the second best-selling book was George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” (sales of the work in 2022 increased by 45 percent).

The top three best-selling books were closed by the memoirs of Holocaust survivor Edita Eva Eger “Choice. On the freedom and inner strength of man. The top five also included the works of Tatyana Muzhitskaya “Romance with oneself. How to balance the inner yang and yin and not be distracted by all sorts of crap “and Fredrik Backman” Anxious people.

Boris Akunin became the most popular author in 2022. According to the service, Sergey Lukyanenko and Viktor Pelevin were also in the top three. Favorite genres this year are fantasy, romance, science fiction, psychology and motivation, knowledge and skills.

Earlier, LitRes recommended that authors rewrite books because of the law banning LGBT propaganda.