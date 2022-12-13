Ghantoot (Al Ittihad)

Wednesday concludes the preliminary round competitions for the Emirates International Polo Championship in its 22nd edition, which is organized by the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Club, coinciding with the country’s celebrations of the 51st Union Day, with the participation of 3 teams, Abu Dhabi, Lamar and Ghantoot.

The last match brings together Abu Dhabi and Lamar, and it is the confrontation that determines the two sides of the final next Saturday, after the Ghantoot team succeeded in compensating for its loss in the first round against Abu Dhabi and outperformed the Lamar team with a score of 10-6 to temporarily top the standings by goal difference from Abu Dhabi.

And in the event that Abu Dhabi wins, the final match will be between him and Ghantoot in a repeated scenario from the first round, while in the case of Lamar’s victory, each team will have a victory, and the technical committee for the tournament that governs the list will be referred to, whether by goal difference or resorting to penalty kicks, according to what is Applicable in the game of polo when two teams are equal on points.

The Ghantoot team, led by its player Marcus Arria, the top scorer in the tournament so far, managed to score 8 goals, raising its tally to 13 goals, Oscar scored two goals, Youssef bin Dasmal and Nasser Al Shamsi succeeded in the defensive part in closing all penetration and passing ports, while Lamar Guillermo Lee scored 3 goals and Ricardo scored. Garros “two goals” and Miguel Dalia one goal, and it was managed by tournament referee Peter Wright.