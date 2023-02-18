Mexico.- This Friday the National lottery made the Superior Draw No. 2754 alluding to the 113th anniversary of the Mexican Red Cross, in which a prize of 17 million pesos is awarded.

The Superior Draw is held every Friday based on the official schedule at 8:00 p.m. inside the Drawing Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery.

To participate in the Superior Draw, you can do so by purchasing a little piece for 40 pesos, with which you can only win one twentieth of the prize, which on this occasion the jackpot is 17 million pesos.

Top Draw Prize List 2754

You can also purchase the complete series of 20 little pieces, for 800 pesos, and you can win the total amount of one of the two series, so the maximum amount to win is $7,500,000 MXN.

It may interest you:

The draw offers a total of 12,896 prizes and refunds, which are divided as follows: 700 are direct prizes and 12,196 refunds.