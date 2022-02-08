A possible cause of a mass accident with nine cars at the intersection of Rublevsky highway with Krasnye Zor street in Moscow is that the driver of the Mercedes was unable to control the steering wheel. About it informs RBC with reference to the press service of the capital’s head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Preliminarily, the driver of a Mercedes car, moving in the same direction towards the region, lost control and collided with vehicles in front,” the ministry said in a statement.