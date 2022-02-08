Finnishization Did Macron talk about Finnishization in Ukraine or not? At a press conference in Kiev, the president vehemently denied using “that word”

According to the French newspapers Le Figaro and Le Monde, Macron would have raised the issue of flying to Moscow on Monday.

French president Emmanuel Macron denies having spoken to Ukraine about the option of becoming Finnish.

Macron was asked about it on Tuesday at the press conference In Kiev. Finnishization became topical when the American newspaper The New York Times Macron said he spoke to reporters about it before his meeting with the Russian president on Monday Vladimir Putin with.

In Kiev, Macron was asked by a reporter for the news agency Bloomberg Ania Nussbaum. He asked the president to clarify what this meant by Finnishization.

Macron denied the use of the word remarkably sharply.

“I haven’t used those formulations,” Macron said. “You have never heard me use the word you used from Ukraine.”

In his multi-generational response, Macron clearly did not want to let go of the word f. (In Finnish, “finlandisation” is.)

“What I said was that closing NATO’s doors would be a problem for many European countries, including Finland and Sweden,” Macron continued.

“I’ve never used a design like that you just had. It is very important to make that clear. En [ole käyttänyt sitä] in discussions with journalists and not yesterday [Moskovan] at a press conference. “

French newspapers Le Figaron and Le Monden According to Macron, he would have talked about the possibility of translating into Ukraine on Monday on a plane on his way to Moscow.

There were apparently a select group of journalists on the president’s plane.

Judging from the articles by Le Figaro and Le Monde, Macron would have meant, for “Finnishized” Ukraine, that Ukraine would be neutral, that is, would remain visually outside NATO.

Based on the available sources, it is impossible to know whether Macro talked about Finnish or not.

In any event, he has a motive to deny the argument emphatically. It would raise evil blood – elsewhere than in Finland – if the French President offered Ukraine, in a precarious situation, a model that would severely restrict its sovereignty.