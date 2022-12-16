the future of Nairo Quintana it doesn’t seem clear. The Boyacá cyclist continues to prepare his 2023, he said that he already had a team, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

Quintana was disqualified from the past Tour de France because two of his blood tests returned the substance tramadol, prohibited by the International Cycling Union (UCI) in competition.

The topic did not go further, since it is not an infraction to the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)since tramadol is not on the list of prohibited substances.

Nairo went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) to appeal the decision, but his appeal was unsuccessful and the sanction was confirmed.

Then, the news broke that Nairo broke up with him. Arkea-Samsic, his team, after in the Back to Spain had confirmed that it would continue for 2023.

One less

Once the information was known, they began to talk about their new group. rang the Ag2r, Cofidis, Astana and even Movistar, but that gradually faded away.

A few weeks ago. Quintana announced that he would continue running, that he would race in the world tour and that the team would be in charge of confirming the information, but it has not happened.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk that he could sign with the Israela group that dropped the World Tour and next year will be part of the second category.

Israel has in its ranks Chris Froome, winner of the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Tour of Spain and is preparing for the next season.

TIME spoke briefly with the general manager of the group, Kjell Carlstromwho denied any negotiation.

“That is just a rumor, not the truth. It is best not to add to that rumor, ”she wrote.

The Nairo issue is increasingly complicated for 2023.

