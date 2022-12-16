Mostafa Abdelaziz Aboulela died of cold a week ago in Bolzano: he was Egyptian, he lived a life north of Cairo, then decided to come to Italy in 2019 after a long journey through Europe that led him to live and work for a few months in France. His brother, Mohamed Ahmed, told the local newspaper Alto Adige: “He wanted to help his family, especially his older sister. We are poor and he wanted to make our lives easier, so he jeopardized his life ”. It was the evening of December 9, in Bolzano the temperatures were very rigid, the thermometer showed -5 degrees. Mostafa had arrived just two days ago, he was found under the railway overpass in via di Vittorio, in the industrial area. He had tried to ask for help from the Volontarius infopoint, which however could not help but assist him by giving him a blanket since there was no room for him in the dormitory.

Another 170 people were on a waiting list for a bed to spend the coldest hours of the day. Another homeless man, who spent the night with him and confirmed his death, confirmed: “We both had nobody here in Bolzano, so the only option was to sleep on the street. We had applied for a place to sleep but were denied because they were all full. But he didn’t deserve an end like this, no one deserves it, he was nice, kind and helpful ”. “He wanted to continue his studies – the friend continues – First of all, he wanted to learn Italian”. He was seeking his fortune in Italy, he wanted to send some money home, to help his family and his sister who he wanted to get married. Tomorrow a demonstration by the “Bozen Solidarity” association will remember him because “dying of cold at the age of 19 in the richest city in Italy is an endless shame”.