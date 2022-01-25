The Colombian Egan Bernal, the only Latin American to win the Tour de France and current champion of the Giro d’Italia, underwent surgery after suffering a spectacular accident during training near Bogotá, according to a medical report released on Monday.

The 25-year-old cyclist, who earlier collided with the back of a stopped bus, “must undergo surgery in the next few hours for presenting polytrauma,” the Sabana University Clinic, where he is treated, detailed a statement in the afternoon. .

The world of sports and Colombians wished the cyclist a speedy recovery on Monday. From the moment of the accident, messages of support from different athletes have not stopped, from Falcao García to ‘Supermán’ López.

Message from Nairo

On the afternoon of this Monday, the one who spoke was the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana, who stated on his social networks:

“I send my colleague @Egan Bernal a hug of strength, I am aware of what this type of situation entails, I also know that it is always possible to get up and continue with more strength. Speedy recovery!” Nairo wrote.

other messages

Soccer player Radamel Falcao García, striker for the Spanish Rayo Vallecano, assured that he expects a “prompt and successful recovery” from the winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia. “All of Colombia with you in this painful moment. Let’s protect and take care to cyclists on all roads in Colombia,” said the veteran soccer player on Twitter.

Along the same lines, Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, an Astana runner, stated: “Our profession is full of risks, speedy recovery

Egan Bernal”. Tao Geoghegan, the Colombian’s teammate at Ineos and champion of the Giro d’Italia in 2020, pointed out on Twitter that “it is horrible to read of the fall of

Egan”, so expect hopeful news.

What happened, he said, is a reminder of how dangerous cycling training can be. He also expressed his support for the cyclist Einer Rubio, a rider for the Movistar team, who said that it is “unfortunate to hear about the accident” and said that “regardless of how the events were, we must always remember that life is one and the road is everybody”. “Prompt recovery, remember that they always wait for us at home,” he said.

SPORTS AND EFE