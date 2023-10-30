Nairo Quintana returns for 2024 Movistar, the team in which he grew up as a cyclist, achieved his greatest successes and to which he returns with the aim of enjoying the bicycle again and closing a chapter that did not have the best ending at the time. A blank year, this 2023, and three seasons

A blank year, this 2023, and three discreet seasons (2020-2022) in the Arkea French, summarize Nairo Quintana’s period away from Movistar, a team he joined in 2012, at just 21 years old, and from which he left in 2019 as a great cyclist and reference in Colombian sport.

(Luis Díaz ‘does not walk alone’: Fifa speaks out on the kidnapping of the Colombian’s father)(Shakira changes the lyrics of ‘La Bicicleta’ to ‘delete’ Piqué: this is how the song sounds)

First statements

Quintana returned from Mexico and this Monday he delivered his first statements at a press conference about what 2024 will be like.

The return. “Life has given us the opportunity to be together hand in hand with the Movistar brand. There have been 11 years in which I have always been very connected. Thank you for the support. I was absent for four years, but today we are hugging and living good times, and also “, thinking about the good future. Thanks to my family who did not let me decline and to the friends who told me that I should continue. I can continue contributing to the team, I have the desire to continue, to do well.”

The moment. “I’m better. I have the option of doing another sports cycle. A year ago I had to set an example. I couldn’t stop pedaling because I had the goal of continuing.”