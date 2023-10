Opposition leader stated that “Maduro and his puppet [o Supremo venezuelano] have no say”, in reference to the Barbados agreement

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó and the Venezuelan Academy of Political and Social Sciences criticized this Monday (30) a decision by the country’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) that suspended the entire process of the opposition primaries, in which the former Congresswoman María Corina Machado was chosen to run in the 2024 presidential election, in a likely clash with dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The court, equipped by Chavismo, ordered the suspension of “all effects of the different phases of the electoral process conducted by the National Primary Commission” (CNP), whose vote was held on the 22nd, after admitting an appeal presented by deputy José Brito , who had asked for a review of the “irregularities”.

“Mature and his puppet [o Supremo venezuelano] you have no say, that’s why it was so difficult to reach agreements before, show some elegance and fulfill what you signed, yes, you signed”, said Guaidó in X, in reference to an agreement signed this month in Barbados by the Chavista dictatorship and the opposition for free elections in 2024, including international observation.

“Face who we Venezuelans choose in competitive elections, leave aside for a second your favorite weapon of persecution: the judicialization of politics,” said Guaidó.

In a statement, the Venezuelan Academy of Political and Social Sciences also condemned the decision of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and said that the opposition primaries had no irregularities.

“Judicializing and criminalizing its organizers, through actions by the Public Ministry and the Supreme Court of Justice, represents an attack on the constitutional and legal order, on democracy itself and on the citizens who participated civically in the aforementioned process,” stated the academy.