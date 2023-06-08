The boyacense cyclist Nairo Quintana He is still on the air, training, but without confirming a team for 2023 or for next season.

Quintana is still against the wall, after being disqualified last year from the Tour de Francebecause in two of his blood tests the substance tramadol was found.

Although that drug is not on the list of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Therefore, it is not considered doping, Quintana violated a rule of the International Cycling Union (UCI) that prohibits its use in competition.

Since the last Tour de France, Quintana has not taken part in a stage race and this year he has only competed in the Cycling nationals, in which he was bronze in the road race.

On Friday, June 16, the Tour of Colombia begins with a 7.6-kilometer prologue in Yopal, Casanare and the option of Nairo Quintana being part of the lot has been discussed, but it is not that easy.

The Boyacá cyclist is not suspended, a sanction does not fall on him, he is active, but he does not have a team to compete, but he can run it.

Mauricio Vargas, president of the Colombian Cycling Federation, pointed out that although he has the endorsement to run, it is not so clear.

“It is that they say things that I have not said. If she can run it, it is not sanctioned, but the issue is not clear. It is one thing that she can run it and another that she is going to run it, ”the leader told EL TIEMPO.

And he added: “I said that I could do it with the Colombian National Team, but that group has not been assembled and it is difficult to assemble it just so that they work for him.”

The above indicates that Nairo is unlikely to run the national turn.

