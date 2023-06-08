ohMelissa Klüg I would be a mom for the sixth time! Magaly Medina stated in her program that “Blanca de Chucuito” is 11 weeks pregnant with Jesús Barco. The couple, in 2021, already wanted to become parents. The influencer wanted to have a son or daughter with the soccer player because they stated that her love is stronger than ever. “She was undergoing treatment and had frozen her eggs (…). We said that when his relationship with Jesus is more complete, we will go in search of a baby and this should happen in their relationship: (…) his sixth baby, “he revealed ‘The Magpie’.

The host of “Magaly TV, the firm” revealed previous images of Melissa Klug in which she expressed her desire to be a mother again. However, so far, the popular model has not made any statements about it and she remains reserved in her relationship with Jesús Barco. Magaly ended this news by giving her congratulations.

