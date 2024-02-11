This Sunday ends the exciting Tour Colombia 2024 in Bogota. In the last stage of the race, the great protagonist was the Colombian Nairo Quintanawho had a great gesture with his teammate Iván Ramiro Sosa.

The 34-year-old rider, who was far from the title after losing several minutes this Saturday in the general classification, helped his compatriot not lose time in stage 6 of the Tour Colombia.

Iván Ramiro Sosa suffered a mechanical problem and Nairo, upon realizing the situation, assumed his role as a team member, got off his bicycle and handed it over so that the 26-year-old rider could lose as little time as possible with his rivals.

It was a change that lasted only a few seconds. Nairo gave him the bicycle and pushed him for a few meters to give Iván Ramiro Sosa a boost again.