The Colombian Nairo Quintana began its preparation for the season 2024and like a child on his first day of school, he showed all the happiness that returning to school gave him. Movistar Team.

The Movistar Team announced that this December 9 it would begin its ‘training camp’, a training effort that will last ten days in Calpe (Alicante, Spain)with a view to the next season of the World Tour.

The 29 members of the Spanish team will be concentrated until December 20, in a period in which they will have “road training sessions, physical and technical tests, commitments with sponsors and VIPs and other events of special relevance to the blue team.”

According to Movistar this Saturday, Nairo has already started with biomechanical tests. The team does not miss details so that the rider has the best conditions for the competition.

Nairo puts on the Movistar jersey and does his first training sessions

Nairo Quintana began his first training sessions with Movistar this Sunday, doing extensive runs under very intense weather, because some areas of Spain are hit by the harsh winter.

The man from Boyacá was one of the first to arrive at practice and was seen very smiling and excited about his return to a World Tour team and after having complications to find an opportunity after his controversial case of positive for tramadol in the Tour de France 2022.

The entire Movistar Team platoon was at his side, including the Colombians. Iván Sosa, Einer Rubio and Fernando Gaviria, who can be key in the Iberian team next season to recover ground in the World Tour.

SPORTS

