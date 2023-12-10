Today, Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to a question regarding diplomatic opportunities to achieve a ceasefire or peace with Ukraine.

Lavrov said when asked about the possibility of resuming negotiations between the two countries, “You should contact Mr. (President Volodymyr) Zelensky because a year and a half ago he signed a decree prohibiting any negotiations with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

He added that the West is trying to exhaust Russia in Ukraine and that if peace talks take place, Kiev will have to change its presidential decree. Lavrov stressed that “it is up to the Ukrainians to realize the depth of the hole in which they have been placed.”

The Russian Foreign Minister said that the West ignored everything that happened in Ukraine before February 2022, the date the current crisis began.