Nairo Quintana He is still in the eye of the hurricane and every time the days go by, more problems appear, more signs that prevent him from getting a team for the 2023 season.

The Boyacá cyclist has not been able to get rid of the problem he has, after he was disqualified from the past Tour de France, because in two of his analyzes the substance tramadol was found, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), but it is not on the list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), so it is not considered a positive.

However, violating a rule of the governing body of cycling in the world has Quintana against the wall. The month of January is about to end, the season is launched and he has not found a team.

And every day there is another ‘stone in his shoe’, which does not help him to get his head out and focus on his training and competition.

The Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) is another headache for him. It is an association whose objective is to defend the objective of clean cycling, based in particular on the notions of transparency, responsibility and mobilization of its members. It also denounces substances such as corticosteroids, tramadol, stillnox and technological fraud.

Strong declarations

It was launched on July 24, 2007 by seven teams: AG2R Prévoyance, Agritubel, Bouygues Telecom, Cofidis, Crédit Agricole, Française des jeux and Gerolsteiner and was officially created on September 28, 2007.

The entity, today, has affiliates to nine World Tour teams, the highest category of cycling in the world, 15 Proteams, from the second line, and 13 Continentals.

Roger Legeay, who at that time was the director of the Crédit Agricole team, is the president of the MPCC, and EL TIEMPO spoke with him about the Quintana issue.



What do you think about what happened with Nairo?

He tested positive for tramadol twice during the Tour de France and the International Cycling Union (UCI) only applied its regulations accepted by all.

What context does the decision have?

Tramadol is dangerous to health and enhances performance and in 2012 the MPCC team doctors asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to include it on the list of prohibited products. Our doctors have agreed not to prescribe tramadol in competitions.

What followed next?

Between 2019 and 2020, the UCI decreed a regulation that prohibited tramadol in competition with the aim of preserving the health of athletes. In 2022, the AMA included tramadol on the list of prohibited products, considering it a doping product and dangerous to health. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) has unequivocally confirmed the procedures and the result of the analysis and the sanction issued by the UCI against Nairo.

Can an MPCC team hire you?

The Movement works with the will of the teams and adheres to a very strict philosophy. For example, Arkea, a member of the MPCC, withdrew Nairo from the Tour of Spain and did not renew his contract.

Can’t you definitely belong to any team in that group?

To date, no member has been interested in hiring the broker. Now, it never hurts to say that the teams do not have the obligation to hire cyclists, it is the squad directors who decide that, not us, of course.

The Colombian Nairo Quintana, from the Arkea Samsic team, with an outstanding performance on Tour.

Have you told your teams not to count on Nairo?

Internal regulations are not flexible, they are made to be applied, and associate members comply with their principles voluntarily.

Don’t you think the penalty is heavy if tramadol isn’t on the AMA list?

It is included in the UCI bans and WADA has put it on the list of anti-doping products since January 1, 2024. The penalty in the future for this offense will be two to four years and that says it all.

Don’t you think the fact that tramadol is not on the WADA list, but is sanctioned by the UCI, is misleading?

There is no confusion. The rules are known to all and their applications are very clear.

What do you think about Nairo being sanctioned by the UCI, but being able to race?

These are the legal norms put in place, and, I repeat, they have been accepted by all.

Nairo Quintana (left) and Miguel López, Colombian cyclists.

What kind of team could Nairo compete in?

It is the decision of the team leaders to hire the cyclist or not.

With all this… Is Nairo Quintana doomed to retire?

Responsibilities must not be reversed, it was Nairo Quintana who did not respect international standards and for this reason he was convicted by the UCI and confirmed by the TAS.

And what do you think of the case of Miguel Ángel López in Spain?

It is also a decision of the coach of his team who decided to remove the runner and terminate his contract.

What reference do you have of the fight against doping in Colombia?

As in all countries, leaders have a responsibility to enforce the rules and do everything possible to achieve zero tolerance. It is a collective responsibility that requires a strong commitment from all parties.

